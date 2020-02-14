WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.47

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.47 and traded as high as $27.77. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 477 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

