WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.47

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.47 and traded as high as $27.77. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 477 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.47.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES)
WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.
