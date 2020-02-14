WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 216 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.84).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON:MRW traded down GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 179.05 ($2.36). 7,488,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.49. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

