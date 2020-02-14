WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.19% of WNS worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WNS by 110.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. 7,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $74.59.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

