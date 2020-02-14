WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. WNS traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 3707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.13.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

