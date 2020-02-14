Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 41.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,220.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $413,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,129,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.35. 11,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,363. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.01.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

