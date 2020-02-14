Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,100 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 489,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in WPP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WPP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WPP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WPP by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WPP opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.10. WPP has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $70.80.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.
