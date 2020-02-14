Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WH opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

