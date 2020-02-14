Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.48-3.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.48-3.58 EPS.

WH traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $58.57. 140,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,328. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.