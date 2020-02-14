XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Gap Down to $16.53

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.54, but opened at $16.53. XBiotech shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 813,039 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on XBIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $869.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.61.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Research analysts predict that XBiotech Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 641.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth $135,000. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

