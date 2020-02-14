XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL) Stock Price Up 20%

XcelMobility Inc (OTCMKTS:XCLL)’s share price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 248,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

XcelMobility Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XCLL)

XcelMobility, Inc provides online sports lottery services in China. The company aggregates and processes lottery purchase orders from registered user accounts through provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of welfare and sports lottery products. It also provides individual lottery, lottery pool, automatic tag-along, and recurring purchase services; and lotto, sports match lottery, and instant lottery products.

