XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays lowered XPO Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.75.

XPO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.51. 763,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

