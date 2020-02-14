Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

AUY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 2,600,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,861,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

