Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 245.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,835 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 309,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.