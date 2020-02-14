Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE YGR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.03. 333,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

