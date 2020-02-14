Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YARIY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.10. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.