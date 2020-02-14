Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YELP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. Yelp has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.