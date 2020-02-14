Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.60, but opened at $36.50. Yelp shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 5,257,751 shares.

The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $399,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

