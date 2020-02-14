Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Issues Earnings Results

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Yeti updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.34-1.39 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.34-1.39 EPS.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. Yeti has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. ValuEngine cut Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In related news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,021,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

