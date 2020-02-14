Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded to “Sell” at 86 Research

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by research analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Youdao in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Youdao in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company.

NYSE:DAO opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youdao stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 822,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.74% of Youdao at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

