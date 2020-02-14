YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Down 5.5%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42, approximately 703,522 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,652,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.45.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. YRC Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

