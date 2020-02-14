Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Franks International reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franks International.

Get Franks International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

FI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Franks International has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,889,000 after acquiring an additional 907,980 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,338 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,477,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,617,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.