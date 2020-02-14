Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Rosehill Resources reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,210 shares of company stock worth $61,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 143,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 304.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rosehill Resources by 68.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rosehill Resources by 43.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rosehill Resources by 95.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROSE opened at $0.86 on Friday. Rosehill Resources has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

