Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 58,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $556.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.