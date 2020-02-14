Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will post sales of $77.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.14 million and the lowest is $77.30 million. Blackline posted sales of $62.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year sales of $286.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $286.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $346.73 million, with estimates ranging from $343.70 million to $349.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackline.

Get Blackline alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackline by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackline by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Blackline by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 595,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,648. Blackline has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackline (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.