Zacks: Analysts Expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.39 Million

Analysts expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to post $538.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the lowest is $533.64 million. Foundation Building Materials reported sales of $516.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

FBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBM stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 183,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,369. The firm has a market cap of $788.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.