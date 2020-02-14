Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $0.73. Royal Dutch Shell posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Dutch Shell.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Santander upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE RDS.A traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $66.48.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

