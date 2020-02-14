Zacks: Analysts Expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Telephone & Data Systems also posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TDS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. 22,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,800. Telephone & Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

