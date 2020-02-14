Zacks: Analysts Expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Tristate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.09%.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tristate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tristate Capital by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at $3,939,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Tristate Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 128,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $673.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

