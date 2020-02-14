Zacks: Analysts Set $8.00 Price Target for Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perceptron an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Perceptron during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Perceptron during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perceptron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRCP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Perceptron has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. Analysts expect that Perceptron will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

