Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 283,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.