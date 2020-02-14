Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will report sales of $18.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.22 billion. IBM posted sales of $18.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year sales of $78.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.65 billion to $79.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $79.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.24 billion to $80.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

