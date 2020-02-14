Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Berenberg Bank cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair cut Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 113,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 19.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 70.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at $901,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. 7,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,220. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $119.98.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

