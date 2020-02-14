Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ASPS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $307.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.94. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

