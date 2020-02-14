Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce $597.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $609.00 million. Itron posted sales of $587.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Itron.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Itron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. 4,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,620. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

