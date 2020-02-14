Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce $597.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $609.00 million. Itron posted sales of $587.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Itron.
ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.
Shares of ITRI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. 4,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,620. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
