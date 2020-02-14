Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 114,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $775.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 453.2% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 424,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 46,139 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

