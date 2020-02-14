Zacks: Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,247. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. Check Cap has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

