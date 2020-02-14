Zacks: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CPIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $528,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,010,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPIX remained flat at $$4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

