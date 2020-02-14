Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRX. Raymond James cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 709,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,751. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

