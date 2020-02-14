Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.29.

CRSP traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,714. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

