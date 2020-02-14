Zacks: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Unifi an industry rank of 233 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on UFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Unifi news, Chairman Albert P. Carey bought 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.77 per share, for a total transaction of $498,663.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,298.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 122,900 shares of company stock worth $2,787,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Unifi by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Unifi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,137. The company has a market capitalization of $434.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68 and a beta of 0.77. Unifi has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

