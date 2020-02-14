Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $301,855.00 and $13.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,247,719 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Novaexchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

