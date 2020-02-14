Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $50,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 80.0% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,839.8% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 103,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,562. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $88.65 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

