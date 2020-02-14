Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.17. 1,773,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.01. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $88.65 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

