Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Update

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

NYSE ZTS opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $105,394,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zoetis by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,046,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,911,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zoetis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

