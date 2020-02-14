Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

ZTS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.81. 35,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,562. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average of $127.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 80.0% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,839.8% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

