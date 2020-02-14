Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.55.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,711,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $1,165,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,107.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,096,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Zogenix by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

