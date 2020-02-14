Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.55.

Get Zogenix alerts:

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.01. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $57.22.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.