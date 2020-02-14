Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.58. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 4,710,227 shares trading hands.

ZSAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 519,305 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

