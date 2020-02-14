ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 65.8% Higher Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 147.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $206,960.00 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00898115 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004450 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002067 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,918,173,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,918,173,288 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.