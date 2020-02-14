Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 424 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 424 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 335 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 399.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

